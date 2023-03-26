Contact Us
47-Year-Old Charged With Residential Burglary, Theft Of Vehicle In Hudson Valley

The area of the residential burglary. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with an alleged residential burglary that included the theft of a vehicle.

Orange County resident Clarence Hulzenga, of New Windsor, was arrested in Newburgh on Wednesday, March 22, said New. Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri.

Hulzenga was arrested in connection with a residential burglary on Saturday, March 18, in which numerous items were stolen including a motor vehicle, on Barberry Lane in New Windsor, the chief said.

An investigation led to Hulzenga who was located in the city of Newburgh, police said.

Following his arrest, Hulzenga was charged with burglary, grand larceny, and petit larceny. 

He was remanded to Orange County Jail on $25,000.00 bail pending further action by the court.

