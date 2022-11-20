400 Pounds Of Cannabis Discovered During Traffic Stop In NY, State Troopers Report

Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop in the Capital District led to the discovery of about 400 pounds of cannabis.

Troopers in Saratoga County stopped a vehicle traveling on I-87 in Wilton at about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, New York State Police reported.

After an investigation, police discovered hundreds of pounds of cannabis in the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Hongqiang Shi, of Flushing, and the passenger, identified as 63-year-old Tongdeng Lu, of Brooklyn, were both arrested and charged with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

Shi and Lu were arraigned and released on their own recognizance, police said.

