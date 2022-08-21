Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's Time Frame For Separate Rounds Of Storms That Will Bring Much-Needed Heavy Rain
Police & Fire

39-Year-Old Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash At Area Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Route 302 and Route 17K in the Town of Crawford.
Route 302 and Route 17K in the Town of Crawford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in the Hudson Valley.

The Orange County incident happened Friday, Aug. 19 in the Town of Crawford.

A 1995 Chevy van operated by Shawn Dehann, age 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302, Crawford Police said. 

A 2005 Chevy Equinox operated by Samantha Meyer, age 42, of Pine Bush was traveling southbound on Route 302 and collided with the van at the intersection, according to police.

The Equinox subsequently struck a 2018 Honda Civic traveling northbound on Route 302 operated by Francoise Pierre, age 78, of Walden.

Jeffery Griffin, age 39, of Pine Bush, a front-seat passenger in the Chevy Equinox, was transported to Garnet Hospital in Middletown where he died from his injuries, police said. 

Meyer suffered injuries to her neck and back and was treated at Garnet, said police, who noted that Dehann and Pierre were not injured.

The Town of Crawford Police Department was assisted by:

  • New York State Police, 
  • Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 
  • Bullville, Pine Bush, Circleville Fire Departments,
  • Town of Wallkill and Montgomery Ambulance.

The investigation is still pending and any witnesses are asked to contact the department at 845-744-3300

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.