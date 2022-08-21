39-Year-Old Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash At Area Intersection

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in the Hudson Valley.

The Orange County incident happened Friday, Aug. 19 in the Town of Crawford.

A 1995 Chevy van operated by Shawn Dehann, age 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302, Crawford Police said.

A 2005 Chevy Equinox operated by Samantha Meyer, age 42, of Pine Bush was traveling southbound on Route 302 and collided with the van at the intersection, according to police.

The Equinox subsequently struck a 2018 Honda Civic traveling northbound on Route 302 operated by Francoise Pierre, age 78, of Walden.

Jeffery Griffin, age 39, of Pine Bush, a front-seat passenger in the Chevy Equinox, was transported to Garnet Hospital in Middletown where he died from his injuries, police said.

Meyer suffered injuries to her neck and back and was treated at Garnet, said police, who noted that Dehann and Pierre were not injured.

The Town of Crawford Police Department was assisted by:

New York State Police,

Orange County Sheriff’s Office,

Bullville, Pine Bush, Circleville Fire Departments,

Town of Wallkill and Montgomery Ambulance.

The investigation is still pending and any witnesses are asked to contact the department at 845-744-3300

