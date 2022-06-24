36 Stolen Catalytic Converters Recovered In Hudson Valley

Police in Westchester County recovered 36 stolen catalytic converters inside a suitcase and a vehicle after being tipped that the thieves may be in the area.

The incident took place in New Rochelle on Tuesday, June 21.

Detectives were alerted by the Real-Time Crime Center that a Dodge Challenger suspected of being used by catalytic converter thieves entered New Rochelle via I-95 at Exit 15, said Capt. J. Collins Coyne, of the New Rochelle Police.

Police searched the area and located the vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was spotted in the middle of exchanging a suitcase with the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee, Coyne said.

When the thieves spotted the cops, the driver of the Dodge Challenger fled on foot and the Jeep took off on I-95, Coyne said.

The suitcase was left, and three catalytic converters were found in the suitcase, he added.

The Dodge Challenger was impounded and a total of 36 catalytic converters were found inside along with a Sawzall and extra blades, Coyne said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.

