34-Year-Old Woman Killed After Tree Falls On Top Of Car In Hudson Valley

A woman was killed after a tree fell on her car on a busy roadway in the region.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Westchester County on I-95, in Harrison, between exits 18B (White Plains) and 19 (Rye/Harrison).

State Police say that a preliminary investigation determined that Susan D. Braga, age 34, of Mount Vernon, NY, was traveling southbound in the area of mile marker 10.5, when the tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius.

The tree bounced off the roof upon impact and the Toyota continued a short distance until it came to rest against a Ford F250.

The driver of the pickup truck, Jonathan C. Bellemare, age 36, of Kennebunk, Maine, was not injured.

Braga suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

The crash was reconstructed by the New York State Police Troop K Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and remains under investigation.

