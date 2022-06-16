34-Year-Old Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child In Area

Contact Us
Michael Mashburn
A Hudson Valley man is accused of sexually abusing an underage teen.

Following an investigation, New York State Police and the Orange County Child Protective Services determined that Cecilio Navarro, age 34, of Middletown, had engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 15.

Navarro was arrested Tuesday, June 14, on two counts of rape and predatory sexual assault against a child, all felonies.

He was also charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Navarro was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and ordered held at the Orange County Jail 

