34-Year-Old Area Man Accused Of Raping Child, Police Say

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a child under 16.

Orange County resident Omar Cruz, of Goshen, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 11, by the New York State Police following an investigation by the department and Orange County Protective Services, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the investigation found Cruz was involved in an ongoing sexual relationship with a child under 16-years-old.

Curz was charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of a $2,000.00 cash bail/$4,000.00 bond.

