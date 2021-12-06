Contact Us
30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Rollover Crash In Region

Nicole Valinote
Route 55 and Divine Corners Road in Neversink.
A 30-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash in the region. 

Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County on State Route 55 in the Town of Neversink at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, according to New York State Police.

Police said investigators determined that Erica Vilaca, of the hamlet of Grahamsville, was traveling north on Divine Corners Road in a 2014 Jeep Compass when the Jeep left the road off the west shoulder.

The Jeep hit a ditch and continued across Route 55, then it struck a guard rail and rolled over., according to police 

Police said Vilaca was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ttroopers were assisted by the following agencies:

  • Mobil Medic EMTs
  • Neversink Volunteer Fire Department
  • NYS DEP

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

