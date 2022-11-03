Contact Us
3 Rescued After Boat Capsizes In Hudson Valley Reservoir

Ben Crnic
Three people were rescued after their boat capsized in the Croton Falls Reservoir in Carmel.
Three people were saved after their boat capsized in a Hudson Valley reservoir.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 around 12 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the Croton Falls Reservoir in Carmel in the area of Hemlock Dam Road after a boat containing three people capsized, according to Mahopac fire officials. 

With the help of a team of Mahopac fire officials, Carmel Police, and the Putnam County Sheriff, the three people were taken back to shore and transported to Danbury Hospital, officials said. 

"Truly amazing people doing their jobs to save lives," Mahopac Fire Public Information Officer Jack Casey said. 

