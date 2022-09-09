3 Killed After Car Crashes Into Pole In Front Of Local Fire Department's Headquarters In NY

Three men were killed on Long Island after the alleged stolen car they were driving crashed into a utility pole.

The crash occurred in Brookhaven around 7:50 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department at 2486 Montauk Highway.

According to Suffolk County Police, the men were killed after the 2019 Chrysler 300 they were in hit a utility pole.

The vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 5, police said.

The names of those killed have not been released.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-852-8552.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

