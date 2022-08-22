3 Injured In 3-Vehicle Westchester Crash Involving Bus

Three people were injured during a three-vehicle crash involving a city bus in Westchester County.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Valhalla on Grasslands Road and the ramp from the Sprain Brook Parkway.

Units arrived on the scene of the accident which also involved a bus and crews immediately assisted with patient care and packaging as well as taking care of a fluid spill, said Capt. Matt DiPrinzio of the Valhalla Fire Department

Those injured were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, DiPrinzio added.

