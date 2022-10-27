29-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight At Intersection In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an intersection in Westchester.

It happened in broad daylight around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 in New Rochelle.

Police received multiple calls of shots fired, and that a person was shot near Horton Avenue and Colonel Lee Archer Boulevard, New Rochelle PD Captain J. Collins Coyne said.

Upon arrival, officers located a person on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Coyne.

New Rochelle Police, Fire, and Ambulance personnel administered first aid and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victim, a 29-year-old man who resides in New Rochelle, ultimately succumbed to his injuries, Coyne said.

His identity has not yet been announced and will be released after the family is fully notified.

New Rochelle Detectives are actively investigating this incident and encourage anyone with any information relating to this shooting to call New Rochelle Police Headquarters at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice. for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.