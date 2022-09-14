Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man, Woman Charged After 250 Bags Of Fentanyl, Heroin Seized During Hudson Valley Traffic Stop
Police & Fire

29-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash In Region

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 29-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the region.
A 29-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the region. Photo Credit: Facebook/New York State Police

A 29-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the region.

Troopers in Sullivan County responded to a report of a crash in the town of Delaware on Jeffersonville North Branch Road at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, New York State Police reported.

Investigators found that a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, driven by a 62-year-old man from the town of Callicoon, was traveling north when, for unknown reasons, he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2020 Chevrolet, according to the report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Erek Cruz, of Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

State Police said the driver of the Volkswagen was hospitalized for treatment of spinal injuries. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.