Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police & Fire

29-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
A 29-year-old man was found shot to death in Yonkers.
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in what may have been a targeted killing in Westchester County. 

The victim was found Thursday, March 3 inside an apartment in Yonkers located at 284 Riverdale Ave.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, said Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.

The victim is not being identified pending notification of family. 

"At this time investigators believe the victim was targeted and this was not a random event," Politopoulos said. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Yonkers Police Detectives at 914-377-7724; callers may remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

