29-Year-Old Drunk Driver Crashes Off Roadway In Latest Rockland DWI Accident, Police Say

Police reported their third DWI arrest, all stemming from intoxicated motorists unintentionally off-roading, with two crashes resulting in rollovers in Rockland, in the span of a week.

In the most recently-reported incident, Ramapo Police fficers responded after 911 callers notified them of a vehicle that had allegedly driven off the road at approximately 12 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 to East Eckerson Road in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo.

Police said the 29-year-old driver from Mahwah, whose name was not released, was trying to drive away from the scene and back onto the roadway, but was prevented from doing so by the damage to his truck, and instead charged with a DWI and ticketed for traffic violations.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, a drunk driver's Mercedes came to rest on its side at approximately 11:40 p.m., police said, after crossing onto the wrong side of Pennington Way in the Village of Hempstead and striking another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, said Ramapo Police.

The 44-year-old male was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and arrested for a DWI after evaluation at Nyack Hospital, police said.

Later that evening at 1:22 a.m., a 38-year-old male under the influence of alcohol allegedly struck a utility pole after crossing over the double yellow line on Route 59 in the Village of Airmont, and his vehicle also came to rest on its side., according to Ramapo Police.

The driver was treated at the scene for his injuries, and brought to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of his injuries before he was charged with a DWI, said police.

