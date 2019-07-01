Contact Us
Police & Fire

29 Rockland Police Academy Grads Now Headed To These 13 Agencies

Kathy Reakes
New recruits graduate from the Rockland County Police Academy. Photo Credit: Rockland County Government
New graduates salute as they are sworn in. Photo Credit: Rockland County Government

After completing 21 weeks of intense, often grueling training, 29 new graduates from the Rockland County Police Academy will head to 13 different agencies throughout the region.

“Thank you to each one of you for choosing such an honorable profession. With the support of your families and friends, you all worked hard to achieve this great honor," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day, a former commander with the NYPD. " It is my hope that you gained all of the skills necessary to stay safe and protect those in need during your tenure in law enforcement. May God watch over you all.”

Some of the new recruits will head to local departments and as detectives to district attorney's offices including three at the Rockland Sheriff's Office; two at both Ramapo and Clarkstown; and one each in Orangetown and Haverstraw.

Retired Orangetown Police Department Chief Kevin Nulty was this year’s keynote speaker, he stressed the importance of mental health to the new officers and urged them to work hard to serve the public: “I wish all of you the best in your careers and offer you and your families my sincere congratulations. As you go back to your respective communities may you find happiness, career satisfaction and always be safe.”

The following recruits graduated from the Rockland County Police Academy. The names of those graduating and the police agencies they will be serving are as follows:

CLARKSTOWN

  • Officer James Burke
  • Officer Katherine Vellardito

HAVERSTRAW

  • Officer William Lonergan

ORANGETOWN

  • Officer Benjamin Gorczynski

RAMAPO

  • Officer Thomas Buckley
  • Officer Daniel Sullivan

ROCKLAND SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Officer Vincent Abbatecola
  • Officer Dane Neretich
  • Officer Justin Rivera

RCC PRE-EMPLOYMENT

  • John Erps
  • Joseph Farrelly
  • Devon Sanborn
  • Charles Schoenleber

SLOATSBURG CONSTABULARY

  • Constable Thomas Bonkoski

KING'S COUNTY (BROOKLYN) DA'S OFFICE

  • Detective Investigator Alexandera Ewar
  • Detective Investigator Inna Kim
  • Detective Investigator Andrea Medina
  • Detective Investigator Antoinette Robinson
  • Detective Investigator Thomas Woodburn

NEW YORK (Manhattan) DA's Office

  • Investigator Amanda Bauza
  • Investigator Rachel Dragos
  • Investigator Ethan Zubkoff

NEW YORK STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

  • Investigator Brian Carroll

MOUNT HOPE POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Officer Nigel Balgobin

BLOOMING GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Officer Thomas Brusca
  • Officer Brandon Guest
  • Officer Sean Silverman

CROTON ON HUDSON

  • Debra Rodriguez

