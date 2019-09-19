28-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Route 304 Crash, Police Say

A 28-year-old man has been charged with DWI after police say he was involved in a crash on Route 304.

Orangetown Police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on State Route 304 in the area of the Townline Road overpass in Pearl River on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 11:40 p.m.

Initial investigations revealed that a 2016 BMW had sustained extensive damage to its front end, police say.

The driver, identified as York Wang, 28, of Central Valley, was determined to be operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state, according to police.

Wang was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he allegedly refused to take a chemical breath test.

Wang was processed and charged with driving while intoxicated (first offense), a misdemeanor. He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

