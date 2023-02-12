28-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Father In Hudson Valley Hamlet

A man was apprehended after killing his father in a Hudson Valley hamlet, according to authorities.

At about 1:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, multiple agencies in Ulster County responded to a Town of Rosendale residence on Springtown Road in the hamlet of Tillson after a 911 call was made for an unresponsive man.

When officers from multiple agencies arrived, they located the man, who was later identified as Ram D. Arceri, age 51, of Rosendale, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other life-saving procedures on Arceri at the scene, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. He was transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation led to the arrest of John J. Arceri, age 28, of Kingston, who was located by members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office walking on Route 32 near Grove Street.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was arraigned in the Town of Esopus Justice Court and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following agencies:

New York State Police,

Town of Rosendale Police,

Ulster County District Attorney's Office,

Mobile Life Support Services,

Tillson Volunteer Fire Department,

Ulster County Office of Emergency Management.

