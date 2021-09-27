27-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Area

A 27-year-old man was struck and killed on I-84 after losing control of his vehicle on a stretch of I-84 in the area, state police said.

State Police troopers in Orange County responded the westbound side of the interstate in Wallkill shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, where there was a report of a one-vehicle crash.

Police said that the investigation determined that Highland Stephen Nemeth, of Highland Mills in Orange County, was traveling on a 2016 BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control struck a guide rail.

Nemeth was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

