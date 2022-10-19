27-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Person Repeatedly Outside Hudson Valley Restaurant

A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing another man outside a Hudson Valley restaurant.

The incident took place in Putnam County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 in the town of Southeast at the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22.

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville said deputies were dispatched to the restaurant for a dispute in progress with a knife involved.

Arriving deputies found a large crowd outside the restaurant and quickly located the victim, a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck and stomach area, and began first-aid, McConville said.

Brewster Ambulance was dispatched to the scene and transported the victim to Danbury Hospital for treatment.

Deputies and investigators from the Sheriff’s Office were able to determine, through interviews and viewing video surveillance, that the victim and suspect became engaged in some type of verbal dispute which quickly escalated into a physical encounter at which time the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times, McConville added.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Fairfield County resident Nestor Rodriguez, of Danbury, officials said.

Rodriguez was located later that day and was taken into custody without incident and was charged with:

Attempted murder

Attempted assault

Assault

He was arraigned in the town of Southeast Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail on bail.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the state police and the Carmel, and MTA Police.

