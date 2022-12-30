Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NY County Elections Commissioner Accused Of Voter Fraud Resigns
Police & Fire

26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Orange County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley.
A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill.

A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said. 

Once in the rest area, Rosa’s vehicle struck a parked tractor-trailer. 

Responding Montgomery EMS paramedics pronounced Rosa, a resident of the Orange County hamlet of Cuddebackville in the town of Deepark, dead at the scene, police said.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.