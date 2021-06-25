24-Year-Old Accused Of Breaking Into Rockland Bar, Stealing Items

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an area bar and stealing items inside.

Daniel Fernando Pulla-Pilco was arrested on Saturday, June 19, after police responded to the Oasis Bar at 10 E. Furman Place in Spring Valley for a report of a rock thrown through the glass front door, said Detective Matt Galli.

Responding officers found the front glass door to be shattered and were told by employees that items were missing from inside the business, Galli said.

An investigation revealed that Pulla-Pilco, of Spring Valley, entered the property resulting in his arrest, Galli added.

He was charged with:

Burglary

Criminal mischief

Petit larceny

