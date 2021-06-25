Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

24-Year-Old Accused Of Breaking Into Rockland Bar, Stealing Items

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area where the incident happened on East Furman Place in Spring Valley.
The area where the incident happened on East Furman Place in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an area bar and stealing items inside.

Daniel Fernando Pulla-Pilco was arrested on Saturday, June 19, after police responded to the Oasis Bar at 10 E. Furman Place in Spring Valley for a report of a rock thrown through the glass front door, said Detective Matt Galli.

Responding officers found the front glass door to be shattered and were told by employees that items were missing from inside the business, Galli said.

An investigation revealed that Pulla-Pilco, of Spring Valley, entered the property resulting in his arrest, Galli added.

He was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Criminal mischief
  • Petit larceny

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.