23-Year-Old Nabbed For Speeding Clocked At 145 MPH On Route 17, State Police Say

A 23-year-old man was busted driving 145 mph on Route 17 in Orange County.
A 23-year-old man was busted driving 145 mph on Route 17 in Orange County. Photo Credit: File

He can’t drive 55. Or even 65.

A 23-year-old New Jersey man was clocked by New York State Police troopers driving a Dodge Challenger 145 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on State Route 17 in Orange County.

Troopers from Middletown on patrol at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, attempted to stop Jeremy Vanleuvan, 23, of Wanaque, New Jersey when he was spotted speeding up and passing vehicles in a reckless manner, police said.

According to police, Vanleuvan was eventually caught by troopers and stopped while speeding westbound on Route NY-17K.

Vanleuvan was cited for speeding, and charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

He was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court on Friday, March 13.

