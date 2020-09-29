Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Police & Fire

23-Year-Old Killed After Deer Thrown Into Car On Route 9W

Christina Coulter
Police sirens
Police sirens Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 23-year-old was killed after a large truck in an oncoming lane struck a deer, which flew through the air and crashed through the windshield then out through the back window of the vehicle in the area, said police. 

The incident happened in Ulster County in the Town of Lloyd on Route 9W at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28. 

Both the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Sean Boles of Washington Township in New Jersey, and now-deceased Toni Redner of Newburgh were transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital, police said.

There, Redner was pronounced dead, and Boles was treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, said police.

