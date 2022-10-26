23-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Who Died Of Overdose Had Been Shot Days Earlier, Police Say

A Westchester County man who died of a drug overdose was also previously involved in a shooting before his death, according to police.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 around 5 p.m., Mamaroneck Village Police responded to an apartment at 604 Tompkins Ave. where they found a 23-year-old man who had died of a drug overdose, police said.

After more investigation, police discovered the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder in a shooting that happened in White Plains on Friday, Oct. 21, according to Mamaroneck Village Police.

The shooting was unrelated to the overdose, police said.

The identity of the man, who was a resident of Mamaroneck, has not yet been released, as police still have to notify one of his parents, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

