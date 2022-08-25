Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Stabbed, Robbed Near Train Station In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

23-Year-Old Accused Of Starting Fire That Damaged Hudson Valley Home

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Nicholas Mitchell, age 23, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, after allegedly starting a fire in the backyard of a home in Saugerties.
Nicholas Mitchell, age 23, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, after allegedly starting a fire in the backyard of a home in Saugerties. Photo Credit: Michael Mashburn

A 911 call about a fire burning at a Hudson Valley home ended with a 23-year-old man behind bars for arson.

In Ulster County, emergency crews in Saugerties were called at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, with reports of a fire burning in the backyard of a home near the Glasco Turnpike and Town Road.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found an uncontrolled fire burning approximately 20 to 30 feet away from the side of a house, Saugerties Police said.

Flames grew so intense that the home’s siding had begun to melt.

The suspect, Nicholas Mitchell, told investigators that he had set fire to a large pile of construction debris.

He suffered burns while attempting to extinguish the fire after it got out of control, police said.

After being evaluated by medics, Mitchel was arrested on charges of fourth-degree arson.

Saugerties Police did not say whether Mitchel had any connection to the home.

They noted that the incident is still under investigation and additional charges are possible. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.