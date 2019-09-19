Contact Us
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Scammed Area Resident Into Sending $8,000, Police Say

A 22-year-old man has been charged with larceny after police say he scammed an area resident out of $8,000.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with larceny after police say he scammed an area resident out of $8,000. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 22-year-old man has been charged after police say he scammed an area resident out of $8,000.

New York State Police say Juan Gil-Delao, 22, of Clifton, New Jersey was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 19.

According to police, an Orange County resident in Wallkill reported having been tricked into sending bail money to help a relative on Saturday, July 27.

The victim reported being contacted by someone alleging to be a defense attorney and that a nephew had been arrested out of state and needed bail money, police say.

The victim told police that he was instructed to send $8,000 in cash via FedEx to an address in New Jersey. The victim complied, thinking he was helping a relative, according to police.

The follow-up investigation led to the identification of Gil-Delao as a suspect. He was charged with third-degree larceny, a felony.

Gil-Delao, who police say is also facing charges in New Jersey, was arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court and released after posting $1,000 cash bail.

