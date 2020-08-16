Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
22-Year-Old Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Area

Joe Lombardi
The area of Old Glen Wild Road in the Town of Thompson where the crash happened.
The area of Old Glen Wild Road in the Town of Thompson where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 22-year-old passenger was killed after a car went off the road and crashed into a tree in the area.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 in Sullivan County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Toyota was traveling in the town of Thompson on Old Glen Wild Road when the the car failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree, state police said. 

The operator and front-seat passenger were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County, said police.

The backseat passenger, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

