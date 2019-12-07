22-Year-Old Man Found Floating In Water At Area Park

A 22-year-old man was pulled from the water at Downing Park in the City of Newburgh after he was spotted lying facedown in the water.

Santos Alirio Mendez-Perez was discovered around 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 12, after police received a call about the body near the area of Third Street and Robinson Avenue, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joesph Burns.

When police arrived on the scene, Mendez-Perez was brought to the shoreline with the help of the City of Newburgh Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead by the Medical Examiner's Office, Burns said.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, however, this incident is being investigated by the Detective Division pending the autopsy results, he added.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845)561-3131.

