22-Year-Old Killed In Westchester Shooting

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in an early morning shooting that happened in Westchester, police said.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department responded to a stretch of Bronx River Road at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 20, where there was a report of an unresponsive man bleeding from a head wound in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located the man, a Delaware resident whose name has not been released, who was treated at the scene, transported to a local hospital, and later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on the victim or shooting suspect has been asked to call the Yonkers Police Department’s Detective Division by calling (914) 377-7724.

