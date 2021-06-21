Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Claudette Regains Tropical Storm Status, With Risk Of Storms, Isolated Tornadoes In Region
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Killed In Westchester Shooting

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A 22-year-old Delaware man died Sunday in a shooting in Yonkers.
A 22-year-old Delaware man died Sunday in a shooting in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in an early morning shooting that happened in Westchester, police said.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department responded to a stretch of Bronx River Road at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 20, where there was a report of an unresponsive man bleeding from a head wound in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located the man, a Delaware resident whose name has not been released, who was treated at the scene, transported to a local hospital, and later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on the victim or shooting suspect has been asked to call the Yonkers Police Department’s Detective Division by calling (914) 377-7724.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.