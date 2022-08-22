Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Separate Rounds Of Storms Will Bring Much-Needed Rain To Region: Here's What To Expect
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was killed in a fiery crash in Greenburgh.
A man was killed in a fiery crash in Greenburgh. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County.

It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle off the roadway engulfed in flames, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Yonkers and Fairview fire departments extinguished the flames and extricated the operator and sole occupant, Hicks said.

Greenburgh paramedics attempted life-saving measures but pronounced Gavion P. Singleton, age 22, of the Bronx, dead at the scene, he said.

An initial investigation found Singleton was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway and left the roadway for unknown reasons, Hicks said.

The Durango struck a guide rail and then a utility pole before striking another section of guide rail and catching on fire, he added.

This investigation remains ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.