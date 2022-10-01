Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 3 Injured In Shooting After HS Football Game In Area
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Drove Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 22-year-old Westchester County woman is accused of driving while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.
A 22-year-old Westchester County woman is accused of driving while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 22-year-old woman is accused of driving while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers in Ulster County stopped a vehicle for multiple vehicle and traffic violations on I-87 in Plattekill at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, New York State Police reported.

The driver, identified as Westchester County resident Laura Gomez Rudas, of New Rochelle, was found to be intoxicated, and she was arrested, police said.

Her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.21 percent, authorities reported.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and released to a sober third party, police said.

Authorities said Gomez Rudas was given a court appearance ticket for Monday, Oct. 17.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.