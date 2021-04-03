Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Remains NY's Highest; Latest County Case Breakdown
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old From Accused Of Setting Off Fireworks Inside Upstate NY Walmart

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A 22-year-old Fairfield County man allegedly set off fireworks at Walmart in Wilton, NY
A 22-year-old Fairfield County man allegedly set off fireworks at Walmart in Wilton, NY Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 22-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested by New York State Police after setting off fireworks inside an upstate Walmart location, investigators said.

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Old Glick Road in Wilton, Saratoga County, on Saturday, March 27, where there was a report of someone setting off fireworks in the electronics department.

The investigation into the incident led police to Stratford resident Leonardo Miller, who was located and taken into custody without further incident after being accused of setting off the fireworks intentionally.

No injuries were reported after the fireworks went off. It is unclear what Miller's intention was in setting off the fireworks.

Miller was transported to New York State Police headquarters in Wilton and charged with unpermitted use of pyrotechnics, a misdemeanor, and cited for disorderly conduct, a violation. Miller was released following his arrest and is due to appear back in Wilton Town Court on Tuesday, April 6 to respond to the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.