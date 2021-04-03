22-Year-Old From Accused Of Setting Off Fireworks Inside Upstate NY Walmart

A 22-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested by New York State Police after setting off fireworks inside an upstate Walmart location, investigators said.

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Old Glick Road in Wilton, Saratoga County, on Saturday, March 27, where there was a report of someone setting off fireworks in the electronics department.

The investigation into the incident led police to Stratford resident Leonardo Miller, who was located and taken into custody without further incident after being accused of setting off the fireworks intentionally.

No injuries were reported after the fireworks went off. It is unclear what Miller's intention was in setting off the fireworks.

Miller was transported to New York State Police headquarters in Wilton and charged with unpermitted use of pyrotechnics, a misdemeanor, and cited for disorderly conduct, a violation. Miller was released following his arrest and is due to appear back in Wilton Town Court on Tuesday, April 6 to respond to the charges.

