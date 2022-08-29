22-Year-Old Drowns While Rafting In Region

A 22-year-old man from the region drowned while rafting over the weekend.

The incident took. place Sullivan County around 3:10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the town of Barryville.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers responded to Indian Head Campgrounds in the town of Barryville for a report of a drowning.

A preliminary investigation revealed that New York City resident Brian J. Ordenia-Flores, age 22, from Richmond Hill, Queens, was rafting on the Delaware River with family and friends, Nevel said.

Around 1 p.m. the family tied up the raft and began swimming in the river. Flores attempted to swim to an island in the middle of the river when he became fatigued and was caught in the current and began to drift down the river, state police said.

Flores was found a short time later by members of National Park Services who immediately began life-saving measures.

He was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

