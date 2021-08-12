22-Year-Old Charged With Rape Of Two Under Age Of 15 In Area, Police Say

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape of two victims in the area both under the age of 15.

Orange County resident Jeffrey Arenas, age 22, of Wallkill, was arrested and charged in Ulster County with rape and criminal sexual act, by the New Paltz Police.

According to police, on Tuesday, June 15, the New Paltz Police Department Detective Division was notified that two juvenile females had been sexually assaulted by the same adult male.

The two victims, a 13-year-old female, and a 14-year-old female, notified a school employee, who then contacted the New Paltz Police Department.

Following a two-month-long investigation, probable cause was established to charge Arenas with both incidents, police said.

It was determined that Arenas had befriended the juveniles by providing them with vape pens.

He was taken into custody on Thursday, August 5 by New Paltz PD detectives and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or $200,000 Insurance bond.

