21-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Area, Police Say

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on a roadway in the region.
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on a roadway in the region. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on a roadway in the region.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, July 9 in Orange County on Route 52 in the town of Montgomery, between Belair Road and Harts Lane.

An initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound when it struck a battery powered bicycle (e-bike) that was being operated by Jaleek Johnson, age 21, from Walden in Orange County, state police said.

His passenger on the bike was Christiana Kovacs, age 21, from the town of Montgomery. 

The vehicle that struck the bike left the scene, police said.

Troopers located the vehicle, a 2013 Subaru Impreza, that was operated by Logan Kelly, age 22 of Walden, according to state police.

Johnson was flown to Westchester Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Kovacs was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

"This is an ongoing investigation with charges pending," state police said late Saturday afternoon.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Montgomery Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

