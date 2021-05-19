Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY's Easing Of Restrictions Starts; Here's What It Means
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Woman Falls Or Jumps From 50-Foot Cliff Rushed To Westchester Medical Center

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Members of the Pawling Fire Department carry the woman out after the fall. Photo Credit: Everett White
The awaiting helicopter. Photo Credit: Everett White

A 21-year-old woman who fell or jumped off a Hudson Valley cliff and fell more than 50 feet survived with serious injuries.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 in Pawling at the Cut Rocks Cliffs, said Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, who was rescued by the Pawling Fire Department, suffered head and pelvis injuries, Watterson said.

Pawling District Fire Chief Everett White said the rescue was extremely difficult and took precision work by his team.

White said the walk-in was a mile in and a mile out with  650+ feet in elevation change. 

"Tough call and a tougher carry-out," he said. "Some of the hardest working firefighters I know and have the privilege of working with."

The woman was rushed by EMStarhelicopter to Westchester Medical Center for treatment, he added. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.