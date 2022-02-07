Contact Us
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Nabbed After Random Knife Attack On Homeowner In Region, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
A 21-year-old man was arrested after investigators said he entered a homeowner's home in the region and stabbed him repeatedly with a knife. 

Brian Scott, of the Sullivan County town of Mamakating, was arrested for second-degree attempted murder, according to New York State Police. 

Troopers responded to a report of an assault on Locust Trail in Wurtsboro at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, State Police said.

While traveling to the location, troopers also received "numerous" calls about a man walking on Locust Trail wearing a black mask and carrying a shotgun, police said. 

State Police found the man, identified as Scott, at the intersection of Firwood Road and Locust Trail and arrested him without incident, police said. 

Police said Scott did not have the shotgun when troopers found him, and the firearm was later located in a snowbank.

Investigators found that Scott went to a residence in the area and asked for directions and to use the bathroom, authorities said.

After entering the home, he stabbed the homeowner repeatedly with a knife, State Police reported.

He also took the shotgun from the residence, police said.

The homeowner has since been treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Scott was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail, police said.

