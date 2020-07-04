Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
21-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Motorcycle, State Police Say

Zak Failla
The intersection of Bloomingburg Road and Allen Lane in Wallkill, where the motorcyclist was killed.
The intersection of Bloomingburg Road and Allen Lane in Wallkill, where the motorcyclist was killed. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed after being involved in a crash with a pickup truck in the area, police said.

New York State Police troopers from the Middletown and Wurtsboro barracks were dispatched to Bloomingburg Road in Wallkill, where there was a report of a crash involving a truck and motorcyclist.

According to police, the investigation determined that a man driving a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Bloomingburg Road when he struck a 2006 Ford F350 pickup truck that was traveling south and turning onto Allen Lane.

Police said that the motorcyclist, Sullivan County resident Hunter Behnke, of Wurtsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for new information when it is released.

