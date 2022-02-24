Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: New Snowfall Projections Released For Major Storm Bringing Wintry Mix To Region
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Charged After Stolen Car Recovered In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he was found driving a stolen car in Westchester County.
A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he was found driving a stolen car in Westchester County. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he was found driving a stolen car in Northern Westchester.

Angel Gomez, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 21, for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to New York State Police.

Troopers received a tip about a stolen 2018 Toyota Camry from the Westchester County Real-Time Crime Center and conducted a traffic stop on Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson at about 10 a.m. that day, State Police said. 

Investigators found that Gomez was in possession of the stolen car and arrested him, police said. 

Gomez was given a court appearance ticket and turned over to the New York Police Department for a pending investigation in New York City, State Police said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.