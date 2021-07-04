Contact Us
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Area Man Killed, Two Others Hurt In South Jersey Crash

Cecilia Levine
A Northern Westchester man was killed and two others hurt in a South Jersey crash.
Anthony Lorenz, age 20, of Ossining, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Subaru WRX heading east on Hilliards Bridge Road when the car ran off the road to the left, just east of Red Lion Road in Southampton Township around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, July 3, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The vehicle struck a tree stump, a utility pole, and a guardrail, killing 21-year-old passenger Roy Song, also of Ossining,  the sergeant said.

Lorenz and a third occupant -- a 19-year-old man from Cohansset, Massachusetts --- both suffered non-life threatening injuries and transported to an area hospital, Curry said.

The area of the crash was closed for approximately five-and-a-half hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further information was released.

