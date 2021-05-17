20-Year-Old Student Charged After Investigation At University In Upstate NY

New York State Police troopers busted a college student from Connecticut with drugs during an investigation at an upstate college.

On Friday, May 14, State Police troopers from Olean in Cattaraugus County received a complaint of drug use at St. Bonaventure University in Olean.

Police said that the investigation led to the arrest of Fairfield County resident Sebastiano Villani, age 20, of Greenwich, who was found to be in possession of psilocybin.

According to Medical News Today, psilocybin “is a hallucinogenic substance people ingest from certain types of mushrooms that grow in regions of Europe, South America, Mexico, and the United States.”

Villani was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released with an appearance ticket to return to Allegany Town Court to respond to the charge in June.

