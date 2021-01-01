20-Year-Old Skateboarder Seriously Injured In Hudson Valley Crash

A skateboarder was critically injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester.

Henry Alvarado, 20, of Harrison, was riding a skateboard in the westbound lane of Oregon Road in Cortlandt on Dec. 28, around 5:36 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Honda Accord, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Alvarado suffered serious injuries and was transported by emergency medical services to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition, Hicks said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

