20-Year-Old Man Accused Of Firing Shots Striking Victim, Business With Customers Inside In Area

A 20-year-old man is facing charges that include attempted murder after firing several gunshots that struck his victim and a business in the region that was packed with customers, police said.

The alleged incident happened in Ulster County at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 in Kingston, police said.

Antoine Leonard, of Kingston, was allegedly involved in a dispute with a 29-year-old man, according to police, during which he fired multiple rounds from a handgun.

The bullets struck his victim, a local business, and a private residence that had a family inside at the time of the shooting.

It is alleged that after firing the shots, Leonard fled the scene on foot.

Police said that Leonard’s victim was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds that left him with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and has since been released.

The investigation led police to identify Leonard as a suspect, and he was taken into custody and charged on Tuesday, April 26 with:

Attempted murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree liminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of reckless endangerment.

Leonard was arraigned in Kingston City Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,0000 secured bond, or $150,000 unsecured bond.

Police said that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the City of Kingston Police Department Detective Division by calling (845) 331-8404 or Det. Christopher Hulbert by emailing CHulbert@kingston-ny.gov or by calling (845) 943-5731.

