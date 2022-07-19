20-Year-Old Killed In Crash At Hudson Valley Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash at a Westchester intersection.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17 in New Rochelle at the intersection of Main Street and Echo Avenue, and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Kristopher Johnson, age 20, of New Rochelle, was subsequently transported to the Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition, Captain J. Collins Coyne of the New Rochelle Police Department said.

Johnson succumbed to his injuries at 1:32 a.m. on Monday, July 18.

Johnson’s family was at the hospital at the time of his passing, police said.

The operator of the passenger vehicle, a New Rochelle resident, remained on location and fully cooperated with responding officers, according to police.

The New Rochelle Police Traffic Unit is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

