20-Year-Old Drowns At Beach In Area

A young man has died in an apparent drowning in the Hudson Valley.

In Orange County, state police were called at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, with reports of a possible drowning on the Delaware River in Deerpark, near Hook Road Beach.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Town of Deerpark Police and Sparrowbush Fire Department.

Crews eventually found the man underwater. He was taken to Bon Secours community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified him as 20-year-old Wandel Hernandez, of the Bronx. State police said there were no signs of foul play.

An official cause of death will come from the Orange County Medical Examiner.

