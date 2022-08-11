Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Drowns At Bear Mountain State Park
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Drowns At Beach In Area

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
The Delaware River in Deerpark, near where 20-year-old Bronx man, Wandel Hernandez, was found dead Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The Delaware River in Deerpark, near where 20-year-old Bronx man, Wandel Hernandez, was found dead Wednesday, Aug. 10. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A young man has died in an apparent drowning in the Hudson Valley.

In Orange County, state police were called at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, with reports of a possible drowning on the Delaware River in Deerpark, near Hook Road Beach.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Town of Deerpark Police and Sparrowbush Fire Department.

Crews eventually found the man underwater. He was taken to Bon Secours community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified him as 20-year-old Wandel Hernandez, of the Bronx. State police said there were no signs of foul play.

An official cause of death will come from the Orange County Medical Examiner.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.