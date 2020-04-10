20-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Rape, State Police Say

A 20-year-old man has been arrested by New York State Police for allegedly raping a child under the age of 13 years old.

Emmanuel West, of the City of Middletown, was arrested on Thursday, April 9, following a joint investigation between the state police and the Orange County Child Protective Services, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to the investigation, West engaged in sexual intercourse with the child under 13.

West was charged with felony rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned before Westchester County Court Judge Robert Prisco via Skype and was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bail/$50,000 bond.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

