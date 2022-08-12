2 New Suspects Nabbed For Murder Of 17-Year-Old From Rockland

Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Hudson Valley teen earlier this summer.

In Rockland County on Thursday, Aug. 11, Spring Valley Police arrested two suspects for the Friday, July 8 killing of Treynahel Cineus.

Ahmad Williams, age 22, and Brian Thomas, age 20, both residents of Haverstraw were arrested at the Westchester County Jail where they were being held for other crimes, said Det. Matthew Galli, of the Spring Valley Police.

Another man, Anthony Mitchell, age 23, of Haverstraw, was arrested in July in connection with the murder.

Cineus was found shot to death around 2:30 a.m. when Spring Valley Police responded to the parking lot of 150 West Eckerson Road for a report of a man who had been shot, Galli said.

Arriving officers immediately found a young man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Galli said.

They attempted life-saving measures which were continued by medical personnel who arrived shortly thereafter. Cineus was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital via ambulance where he died from his injuries.

Both men were charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

