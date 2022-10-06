Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

2 Men, Woman Face Multiple Charges After Shoplifting Incident In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jefferson Valley Mall
Jefferson Valley Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two Westchester men and a woman have been arrested for allegedly shoplifting some $1,400 in merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods in the area.

The incident took place in Yorktown around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

According to the Yorktown Police, the department was called to the Dicks Sporting Goods at 650 Lee Blvd., for a reported larceny.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle the suspects were seen getting into and leaving the area of the Jefferson Valley Mall, police said.

Officers performed a traffic stop and allegedly found $1,401 worth of merchandise from the store, the department added.

Three Mount Vernon residents -- Dwayne Hudson, age 52; Brandy Boone Hudson, age 40, and Dion Hunt Hudson, age 57 -- were taken into custody and transported to Yorktown Police headquarters for processing.

Dwayne Hudson was charged with grand larceny and criminal contempt. He was held on a $10,000 bond after not being able to make bail, police said.

Brandy Hudson was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was released on her own recognizance.

Dion Hudson was charged with driving with a suspended registration and released on his own recognizance. 

All are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 13.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.