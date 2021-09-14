19-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Region

A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the region.

Police responded to the crash on Route 55 in Sullivan County in the Town of Liberty at about 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to New York State Police.

Investigators found that 19-year-old Jake Eherts, of Liberty, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry east on the highway when the car left the roadway on the south shoulder, reentered the roadway, and then traveled into the westbound lane with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic, police said.

A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling west was unable to avoid colliding with the Toyota, according to police.

Eherts was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the two occupants of the Chevrolet were taken to a hospital to be treated for fractures and internal injuries.

